Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The upcoming five-game T20I series between Namibia and Zimbabwe starts on Tuesday, October 24, and concludes on October 30. The United Ground will host the first two games, while the remaining ones will be at the Wanderers Cricket Ground.

Namibia are coming off a 4-0 T20I series win against Uganda in July and won twice more in the unofficial ODIs. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is gearing up for international action after their participation in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

While they had an impressive run in the group stage with a flawless record of four wins, they stumbled in the Super Six stage. They finished fourth with three wins and two losses, missing out on qualification.

Namibia will be captained by Gerhard Erasmus, with JJ Smit serving as the vice-captain. Meanwhile, Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe, with the likes of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.

With lessons learned from their Super Six performance, Zimbabwe will be determined to rectify their errors and produce a strong performance in the T20 series against Namibia.

The series is set to be intense as Namibia aim to extend their dominance while Zimbabwe seek redemption for their missed opportunity in the World Cup Qualifier.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Head to Head in T20Is

In five games, Namibia have emerged victorious thrice and lost twice.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, October 24

1st T20I - Namibia vs Zimbabwe, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, 05:30 PM

Saturday, October 25

2nd T20I - Namibia vs Zimbabwe, Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, 05:30 PM

Tuesday, October 27

3rd T20I - Namibia vs Zimbabwe, United Ground, Windhoek, 05:30 PM

Friday, October 29

4th T20I - Namibia vs Zimbabwe, United Ground, Windhoek, 02:30 PM

Sunday, October 30

5th T20I - Namibia vs Zimbabwe, United Ground, Windhoek, 05:30 PM

Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode App

Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vc), Karl Birkenstock, Niko Davin, Shaun Fouché, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Handre Klazinga, Malan Kruger, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michael van Lingen, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Nick Welch, Sean Williams