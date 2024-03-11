Naseem Shah fined 10% of his match fees for kicking the stumps in PSL 2024 encounter against Multan Sultans 

Islamabad United pacer Naseem Shah was fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) Code of Conduct during Sunday's contest against the Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi.

Shah was found guilty of committing a Level 1 breach by match referee Roshan Mahanama and has accepted the charges after he kicked the stumps at the end of the first innings as Multan posted an imperious total of 228-4. Shah was charged with violating Article 2.2 which deals with the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings

The right-arm pacer bowled a tight final over considering the carnage before it. He only conceded nine runs, ending with impressive figures of 1-31 on a flat surface.

Led by fifties from Colin Munro and skipper Shadab Khan, Islamabad United stayed in the hunt during the run chase, before a final flourish by Imad Wasim helped the side secure a last-ball three-wicket victory. With the thrilling win, the franchise moved to second place in the table, having completed their league-stage campaign.

Colin Munro has had a memorable season with the bat, scoring 309 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 139.18, while Naseem Shah is the franchise's leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in eight appearances.

"We know they're match winners and they showed it" - Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan after progress into PSL 2024 playoffs

Islamabad United qualified for the playoffs for the fourth successive time, and are on the lookout to win their first title since 2018 and become the first franchise to win the PSL title thrice.

"The way we back players, we know they're match winners and they showed it. It was a proper Pindi pitch. Haven't been able to finish matches, but the way we finished it off today is a good sign," skipper Shadab Khan said following the win

There are still a couple of league-stage matches remaining in the 2024 PSL, which will determine Islamabad United's final position in the points table.

