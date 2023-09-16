Naseem Shah likely to be ruled out of World Cup 2023: Reports

Pakistan have been dealt a huge blow as fast bowler Naseem Shah could be ruled out of the ODI World Cup which is to take place in India next month. The speedster sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup Super Fours game against India and walked off the field in the 46th over of the game on the reserve day.

While the initial assessment from the medical team suggested that it was a precautionary measure taken, reports from ESPNCricinfo claim that the scans in Dubai have revealed that the injury is worse than initially expected.

The PCB are looking at a second opinion and the secondary scans in the upcoming days could help them in making a final decision on Naseem Shah's availability for the World Cup.

However, reports suggest that the speedster could be out for a long time and perhaps even miss the Test series against Australia and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Babar Azam had already hinted Naseem Shah missing games

Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup on the last ball and were out of the race to the final. Skipper Babar Azam had to play without the services of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf and the bowling understandably looked weaker.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Babar had hinted that while Haris Rauf would be fit for the World Cup, Naseem's fitness was dicey for the first game. He stated:

"Not telling you our Plan B now. But yes, Haris Rauf is not bad. He's just got a little bit of a side strain, but he's recovering before the World Cup. Naseem Shah also... they have missed a couple of matches, I don't know (how long) the recovery, but in my opinion, Naseem also (will be) in the World Cup later on. But let's see."

Pakistan will open their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.