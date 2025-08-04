"He'd been off the field" - Former England batter reflects on Mohammed Siraj's massive fielding blunder on Day 4 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Aug 04, 2025 02:43 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj (left) reacts after giving Harry Brook a huge reprieve on Day 4 of The Oval Test. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain opined that Mohammed Siraj's huge fielding error that gave Harry Brook a reprieve on Day 4 of The Oval was a result of some lack of concentration. Hussain explained that the pacer had just come back onto the field and was caught off guard as he immediately had to attempt a catch near the boundary ropes.

Ad

Brook was batting on 19 when he top-edged a pull off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. The ball went towards Siraj at long leg, who completed the catch, but stepped onto the boundary cushions to concede a six. Brook went on to make India pay heavily for the blunder. He ended up smacking 111 off 98 balls, adding 195 for the fourth wicket with Joe Root (105).

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket after the end of Day 4 at The Oval, former England captain Hussain admitted that the missed chance might end up costing India the Test and the series. Attributing the error to lapse in concentration, he commented:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It could well be [the match]. In my era, that catch would be relatively difficult because you weren’t used to those things. For modern cricketers, that’s a relatively easy chance. You either stop or then you flick it up and then you jump back in. He’ll be disappointed. There would be a little bit of lack of concentration. He’d been off the field, there was a masseur there. He may have been talking about his body and then suddenly..."
Ad
Ad

Despite the big error committed by Siraj in the field, Hussain praised the fast bowler for his wholehearted effort in the ongoing Test and the entire series on a whole. Stating that it would be unfair to remember the cricketer for a couple of big moments that did not go his way, Hussain stated:

"That is Test cricket. You are there; you have worked hard for five Tests. It’s probably going to be two moments with Siraj. That moment at Lord’s, where he battled hard. He does not deserve to be on the losing side and I hope he’s not remembered for that catch. You feel for Siraj because he has worked so hard. He kept coming right at the end there. He’s played the whole series with a smile on his face."
Ad
Ad

Siraj has so far bowled 26 overs in England's second innings and has registered figures of 2-95. He dismissed Zak Crawley for 14 and Ollie Pope for 27.

"It’s a very odd moment for Siraj" - Dinesh Karthik on pacer's fielding error

Like Hussain, former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also opined that Siraj should not be remembered for his massive fielding blunder even if India lose The Oval Test. Praising the 31-year-old right-arm pacer, he told Sky Sports Cricket:

Ad
"It’s a very odd moment for Siraj, who should absolutely be spoken about in the most eloquent manner for the way he’s gone about in the series. He’s been a warrior."

Siraj heads into Day 5 of The Oval Test as the leading wicket-taker in the series. He has claimed 20 scalps at an average of 36.85, with a best of 6-70.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications