"He'd been off the field" - Former England batter reflects on Mohammed Siraj's massive fielding blunder on Day 4 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain opined that Mohammed Siraj's huge fielding error that gave Harry Brook a reprieve on Day 4 of The Oval was a result of some lack of concentration. Hussain explained that the pacer had just come back onto the field and was caught off guard as he immediately had to attempt a catch near the boundary ropes.Brook was batting on 19 when he top-edged a pull off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. The ball went towards Siraj at long leg, who completed the catch, but stepped onto the boundary cushions to concede a six. Brook went on to make India pay heavily for the blunder. He ended up smacking 111 off 98 balls, adding 195 for the fourth wicket with Joe Root (105).Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket after the end of Day 4 at The Oval, former England captain Hussain admitted that the missed chance might end up costing India the Test and the series. Attributing the error to lapse in concentration, he commented:&quot;It could well be [the match]. In my era, that catch would be relatively difficult because you weren’t used to those things. For modern cricketers, that’s a relatively easy chance. You either stop or then you flick it up and then you jump back in. He’ll be disappointed. There would be a little bit of lack of concentration. He’d been off the field, there was a masseur there. He may have been talking about his body and then suddenly...&quot;Despite the big error committed by Siraj in the field, Hussain praised the fast bowler for his wholehearted effort in the ongoing Test and the entire series on a whole. Stating that it would be unfair to remember the cricketer for a couple of big moments that did not go his way, Hussain stated:&quot;That is Test cricket. You are there; you have worked hard for five Tests. It’s probably going to be two moments with Siraj. That moment at Lord’s, where he battled hard. He does not deserve to be on the losing side and I hope he’s not remembered for that catch. You feel for Siraj because he has worked so hard. He kept coming right at the end there. He’s played the whole series with a smile on his face.&quot;Siraj has so far bowled 26 overs in England's second innings and has registered figures of 2-95. He dismissed Zak Crawley for 14 and Ollie Pope for 27.&quot;It’s a very odd moment for Siraj&quot; - Dinesh Karthik on pacer's fielding errorLike Hussain, former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also opined that Siraj should not be remembered for his massive fielding blunder even if India lose The Oval Test. Praising the 31-year-old right-arm pacer, he told Sky Sports Cricket:&quot;It’s a very odd moment for Siraj, who should absolutely be spoken about in the most eloquent manner for the way he’s gone about in the series. He’s been a warrior.&quot;Siraj heads into Day 5 of The Oval Test as the leading wicket-taker in the series. He has claimed 20 scalps at an average of 36.85, with a best of 6-70.