Nathan Lyon ties the knot with his long-time girlfriend Emma McCarthy

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon recently married his long-time girlfriend, Emma McCarthy, who is a real estate agent. The cricket star took to his social media accounts with his better half as he announced his wedding on Sunday (July 24).

Several Aussie cricketers, including Brett Lee, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott, congratulated Lyon on his marriage. The player's fans also gave the photograph a big thumbs up and flooded the post with likes and comments.

Nathan Lyon posted on Instagram:

Lyon and McCarthy dated for five years before finally the knot. Rumor has it that the two got engaged last year. The veteran spinner's partner has been spotted in the stands several times, cheering for her beau.

Notably, this is Lyon's second marriage. The 34-year-old's split with his first wife Mellisa Warring was a much-talked-about affair in December 2017. The couple has two daughters, Harper Lyon and Milla Ellen, who live with their mother.

Nathan Lyon is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Lyon made his Test debut for Australia in 2011 in Sri Lanka. The crafty spinner has contributed significantly to the side's success, especially in the longer format.

With 438 wickets from 110 matches, he is only behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the list of Australia's leading wicket-takers in Tests. He has 20 five-wicket hauls to his name in the purest format.

He was last seen in action last month during Australia's two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. Lyon bagged 11 wickets from the two fixtures and was the most successful Aussie bowler.

Furthermore, he has also featured in 29 ODIs and 2 T20Is for Australia and has picked up 30 wickets in white-ball cricket. The off-spinner hasn't been in Australia's white-ball setup for quite some time now.

