National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Colombo vs Kandy Match (Updated) ft. Lahiru Kumara

The fifth game of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament saw Dambulla take on Galle on Thursday in Pallekele.

Riding on a 102-run knock from Minod Bhanuka, Dambulla scored 241. Milan Rathnayake picked up three wickets for Galle, while Nimesh and Dunith took two wickets apiece. In response, Galle lost nine wickets but eventually crossed the finish line.

Shehan Fernando starred with the bat, with 67 off 74. Captain Dunith Wellalage chipped in a valuable knock of 52 off 63, while Lahiru Samarakoon remained unbeaten on 53 off 47.

Meanwhile, the sixth game of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament took place between Colombo and Kandy in Dambulla. Colombo batted first and managed 215. Vishad Randika played a handy unbeaten 59-run knock off 51.

Chaminda Wickramasinghe (40 off 57) and Dushan Vimukthi (48 off 71) also made handy contributions. Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the Kandy bowlers with three wickets for 27 runs in 7.4 overs.

Kandy were largely untroubled in their chase, overhauling the target in 42 overs. Captain Niroshan Dickwella led from the front, amassing 50 off 24. Kamil Mishara was the star performer with 63 runs off 104.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 K Mishara (KANDY) 3 3 1 205 76 102.5 247 82.99 - 3 - 15 2 2 PVR de Silva (COLBO) 3 3 1 158 59* 79 134 117.91 - 2 - 12 5 3 J Liyanage (JFNA) 2 2 - 145 130 72.5 128 113.28 1 - - 15 1 4 M Bhanuka (DAM) 2 2 - 137 102 68.5 151 90.72 1 - - 18 2 5 H Boyagoda (JFNA) 2 2 - 133 86 66.5 125 106.4 - 1 - 16 2 6 S Fernando (GALLE) 2 2 1 133 67 133 171 77.77 - 2 - 15 0 7 N Dickwella (KANDY) 3 3 - 133 53 44.33 98 135.71 - 2 - 23 0 8 SSD Arachchige (KANDY) 3 2 1 131 73 131 140 93.57 - 2 - 10 3 9 KPNM Karunanayake (JFNA) 2 2 1 113 108* 113 130 86.92 1 - - 8 0 10 KSW Arachchige (COLBO) 3 3 - 107 47 35.66 152 70.39 - - - 7 1

Kamil Mishra has scored the most runs this season in the National Super League, with 205 runs in three games. Vishad Randika (158), Janith Liyanage (145) and Minod Bhanuka (137) are next in the list.

Haritha Boyagoda (133) is fifth, while Shehan Fernando (133) and Niroshan Dickwella (133) are the next in the list. Sahan Arachchige is eighth with 131 runs, while Nipun Karunanayake is ninth with 113 runs. Krishan Sanjula rounds off the top-ten with 107 runs.

National Super League Limited Over Tournament Most wickets list

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CBRLS Kumara (KANDY) 3 3 154 25.4 1 131 8 3/27 16.37 5.1 19.25 - - 2 C Gunasekara (KANDY) 3 3 131 21.5 1 126 6 3/75 21 5.77 21.83 - - 3 KTH Ratnayake (COLBO) 3 3 180 30 - 120 5 3/39 24 4 36 - - 4 CAK Rajitha (COLBO) 3 3 142 23.4 1 180 4 2/62 45 7.6 35.5 - - 5 GS Dinusha (DAM) 2 2 60 10 - 51 3 2/35 17 5.1 20 - - 6 PADLR Sandakan (DAM) 1 1 60 10 - 60 3 3/60 20 6 20 - - 7 RMMP Rathnayake (GALLE) 2 2 98 16.2 1 74 3 3/36 24.66 4.53 32.66 - - 8 A Daniel (KANDY) 2 2 102 17 - 77 3 2/43 25.66 4.52 34 - - 9 D Kalupahana (COLBO) 3 2 66 11 - 84 3 2/23 28 7.63 22 - - 10 MVT Fernando (DAM) 2 2 102 17 2 91 3 2/40 30.33 5.35 34 - -

Lahiru Kumara leads the wickets tally with eight wickets, followed by Chamika Gunasekara (6) and Tharindu Rathnayake (5).

The fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Kasun Rajitha (4) and Sonal Dinusha (3), respectively. Lakshan Sandakan (3) is sixth wit three wickets, while Milan Rathnayake is seventh with three wickets.

Ashian Daniel, Dinura Kalupahana and Vishwa Fernando, respectively, are next in the list with three wickets apiece.

