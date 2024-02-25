Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Belapur Blasters vs Ambernath Avengers, Match 28

The Navi Mumbai Premier League saw a doubleheader play out on Sunday, February 25.

Sanpada Scorpions and Vashi Warriors played out an interesting game in the 27th match of the tournament, with the latter winning the contest.

In the day's second match, the Belapur Blasters successfully defended a par score against the Ambernath Avengers. The Belapur-based franchise won the game by 56 runs.

The 2024 Navi Mumbai Premier League sees Vashi Warriors atop the table with 10 points and an NRR of +0.409. With eight points each, the Sanpada Scorpions, Belapur Blasters, Thane Tigers, and Kalyan Tuskers Avengers sit comfortably in second, third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. All four teams boast an impressive four wins from seven matches, with the Scorpions holding the edge on net run rate, sitting pretty at +0.691.

Close behind in sixth place with six points are the Ambernath Avengers, with three wins out of seven league matches so far with an NRR of -0.603 apiece.

Languishing at the bottom of the table with only four points are the Koparkairne Tiger and Mira Bhayander Lions. The Bhayander-based franchise are at the rock bottom of the points table with a dismal net run rate of -0.877.

Belapur Blasters defeat Ambernath Avengers by 56 runs

Batting first after winning the toss, the Vashi Warriors posted 142/7 in their 20 overs in the first game of the day. Sachin Yadav (42), Siddhant Singh (56), and Sagar Mishra (29) contributed well for the Warriors.

In reply, the Sanpada Scorpions' batting never got going as they only managed to score 107/7 in their designated 20 overs.

Ronaki Anilkumar (27 off 25) and Pintu Yadav (35 off 33), waged a lone battle for the Sanpada-based franchise. However, it went in vain as they lost the game by 35 runs.

In the day's second match, the Ambernath Avengers won the toss and bowled first against the Belapur Blasters. Hrushikesh Pawar’s blazing 84 off 56 deliveries and Bhavesh Patel’s patient 31 off 36 balls took the Blasters to 148/6 in their full quota of 20 overs. Chandraprakash Bharadwaj (2/14) and Yash Singh (2/36) took a couple of wickets a piece for Ambernath.

In reply, Belapur Blasters were folded for a paltry 92 in 15.5 overs. Ankit Vishwakarma was the wrecker-in-chief for the Blasters, finishing his spell with the figures of 3/16 in 3.5 overs. He found able support in teammates Hrushikesh Pawar, Ankeet Chavan, and Dharmendra Gupta who took two wickets each for Belapur.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App