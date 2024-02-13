Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Vashi Warriors vs Belapur Blasters, Match 4

Kalyan Tuskers defeated Ambernath Avengers by 23 runs in the third match of Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, February 13. In the fourth match, Vashi Warriors chased down the target of 130 runs in 18.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Sanpada Scorpions are still at the top of the points table after winning their first game and have a Net Run Rate of +3.650. Kalyan Tuskers have moved to second place with one win and a Net Run Rate of +1.150.

Mira Bhayander Lions have slipped to third place from second and have a Net Run Rate of +0.764. Vashi Warriors won their first game of the season and are in fourth place. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.612.

Belapur Blasters lost their first game and are in fifth place with a Net Run Rate of -0.612. Koparkairne Titans are in sixth position after failing in their first encounter and have a Net Run Rate of -0.764.

Ambernath Avengers and Thane Tigers are in the last two places without a win. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.150 and -3.650, respectively.

Bhayander Lions roar, Thane Tigers stumble on the first day of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024

Ambernath Avengers elected to bowl in the third game against Kalyan Tuskers. The Tuskers scored 155 runs for the loss of six wickets. Yogesh Takawale was the highest scorer and made 60 runs off 41 deliveries. Saksham Jha was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 37 runs.

The Avengers could make only 132 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 23 runs. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Saksham had a great outing with the bat as well and remained unbeaten on 53 runs off 28 deliveries. Yogesh won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Vashi Warriors won the toss in the fourth match against the Belapur Blasters and elected to bowl. The Blasters were bundled out for 129 runs in 19.5 overs. None of the batters managed to score more than 25 runs. Uzair Khan was the most successful bowler for the Warriors and picked up three wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

Sachin Yadav and Siddhant Singh helped the Warriors reach the target of 130 runs in 18.5 overs. The Warriors won the match by seven wickets. Sachin made 53 runs off 52 deliveries, while Siddhant scored 42 runs off 36 deliveries. Uzair won the Player of the Match award.

