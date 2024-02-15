Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Vashi Warriors vs Kalyan Tuskers, Match 8 

Belapur Blasters locked horns with Thane Tigers in the seventh match, while Kalyan Tuskers took on Vashi Warriors in the eighth match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 on Thursday, February 15. Kalyan Tuskers registered their second win in as many matches after beating Vashi Warriors by 18 runs, thereby jumping to the top of the points table.

Vashi Warriors, on the other hand, remained fourth despite the loss. They have one win in two matches. Thane Tigers, meanwhile, jumped two spots to take the sixth position after beating Belapur Blasters by seven wickets.

The defeat didn’t help the Blasters as they succumbed to the bottom with two losses in two matches. Koparkairne Titans now find themselves second from the bottom.

Mira Bhayander Lions occupy the second spot, having won both games they have played so far. Sanpada Scorpions are third with a solitary win in two matches. Ambernath Avengers are fifth. They too have one win in two matches.

Kalyan Tuskers make it two wins in a row; Belapur Blaster suffer second consecutive defeat

The seventh and eighth matches of the Navi Mumbai Premier League 2024 took place on Friday in Kalamboli. Thane Tigers got the better off Belapur Blasters by seven wickets in the first match of the day. Belapur Blasters posted a competitive total of 164 runs, thanks to an outstanding 62-run knock off 48 balls from Rugved More.

Ankeet Chavan also made a crucial contribution of 36 runs off 16 balls towards the end. As for Thane Tigers’ bowling, Aniket Khapde was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two for 25 in four overs. The Tigers chased down the target in just 18.2 overs, with Shreeraj Anant Gharat playing a match-winning knock of 86 runs off 46 deliveries. Aarush Patankar also played a handy knock of 31 off as many deliveries.

In the second game of the day, Vashi Warriors took on Kalyan Tuskers, who won the game by 18 runs. Riding on a sensational bowling performance from Kunal Nawarange (3 for 10), Kalyan Tuskers were restricted to 125 runs in the first innings.

They had lost seven wickets for 55 runs but crucial contributions from Sandeep Saroj (35) and Parth Chandan (35) helped the team reach a competitive total. Apart from Kunal, Sagar Mishra also bowled well for Vashi, registering figures of two for 14 in three overs.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Vashi Warriors were bowled for just 107 runs in the second innings. Sachin Yadav (21 off 25), Pranav Dhawande (11), and Dhrumil Matkar (37 off 25) were the only batters who got to the double-digit mark.

Aryan Kadam starred with the ball for Tuskers as he picked up three wickets for 16 runs in 3.3 overs. Aman Hakim Khan also returned with a sensational spell of three for 16 in four overs.

