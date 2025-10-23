Navi Mumbai weather report October 23: What are the chances of rain in India W vs New Zealand W Women's World Cup 2025 match?

India Women will take on New Zealand Women in match number 24 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. The match will be crucial for both sides keeping qualification for the semifinals in mind. India are fourth in the points table, with four points from five games. The Kiwis also have four points, but are below India.

The Women in Blue will clinch the last available berth for the semifinals if they beat New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. However, that is easier said than done. India are on a three-match losing streak and just haven't looked like a well-oiled outfit. Both in batting and bowling, they have misfired more often as opposed to getting things right. And fielding has never been their strong suit.

India had the previous match against England in their kitty. Set to chase a target of 289, they seemed to be cruising at one stage. The hosts were 234-3 in the 42nd over when Smriti Mandhana was dismissed. From that point, India somehow managed to lose the game by four runs. They need to pick themselves up as there is plenty at stake against New Zealand.

Navi Mumbai weather forecast for India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 match on October 23

The India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Looking at the weather forecast for the match, AccuWeather states that it will be hazy and warm in the morning, with the temperature around 34 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 13 percent, while the humidity level is likely to be 60 percent.

Looking at the afternoon weather forecast in Navi Mumbai for the match, conditions are expected to be remain hazy and warm. The probability of precipitation rises slightly to 21 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be around 24 percent, while the humidity level would be 50 percent. The temperature during this phase is expected to be 36 degree Celsius.

Shifting focus to the evening weather in Navi Mumbai for the India vs New Zealand clash, AccuWeather states that it would be cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms expected. The probability of precipitation is high at 90 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 88 percent. There is prediction for rain and thunderstorm in the night as well.

