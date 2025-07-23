Navjot Singh Sidhu picks India's playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test; ignores Shardul Thakur

Seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur didn't find a place in Navjot Singh Sidhu's preferred Team playing XI for the upcoming fourth Test against England, despite all-rounder Nitish Reddy's injury. The Test kicks off at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, July 23.

The 61-year-old backed the inclusion of Sai Sudharsan in the playing XI. The left-handed batter was benched in the first Test, which was also his debut match. He finished with scores of 0 and 20 in India's five-wicket defeat at Headingley, Leeds.

It is worth noting that Nitish has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a knee injury. Pacer Akash Deep is also doubtful for the game because of a niggle, while left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh sustained a cut on his hand during a practice session.

With Nitish not available, Sidhu opined that India should consider playing one of Karun Nair or Dhruv Jurel in the middle order. The cricketer-turned-commentator's comments came in the latest video on his YouTube channel, 'Navjot Singh Sidhu'.

Sidhu's preferred India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair/Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Anshul Kamboj.

"I will not go with Shardul Thakur" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on India's playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Navjot Singh Sidhu emphasized that he would not pick Shardul Thakur in India's playing XI for their must-win fourth Test. He reckoned that it would be better to play a fourth bowler instead of going with Thakur.

It is worth mentioning that Thakur featured in India's starting XI for the Test series opener. He picked up two wickets in the match and finished with scores of 1 and 4.

Suggesting why India should not bring back Thakur, Sidhu said in the same video (from 6:53):

"I will not go with Shardul Thakur. I feel that if you play Karun Nair, then it's still fine, as you have the same consistency. He has scored a few 30s and will get another chance; I have no problem with that. But going back to Shardul Thakur, if you want to play Shardul Thakur, go with a fourth bowler. I don't think India would do that."

England currently lead the five-match series 2-1. India are yet to win a single Test in Manchester. They have five draws and four losses to their name at the venue from nine Tests.

