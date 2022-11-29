Former Test cricketers Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, and Ajay Ratra are in the running to be selectors of the Indian men's team, according to a report.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to appoint a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to conduct interviews of the potential candidates. The deadline for the applications closed on Monday (28 November).

On 18 November, the Indian cricket board invited fresh applications to form a new selection committee.

The invitation meant the end of the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel, who are closely observing domestic competitions like Vijay Hazare and the Cooch Behar Trophy.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sundar Das, and Ajay Ratra are among several candidates looking to become part of BCCI's new selection committee.

Das, who played 23 Tests and four One-Day Internationals for India between 2000 and 2002, is currently serving as the batting coach for the Punjab state team. He has also had stints with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the India Women's team as their batting coach. Das is set to replace Debasish Mohanty as the selector from the East Zone.

Hemang Badani likely to apply for the selector's role

Apart from the four names mentioned in the report, former India player Hemang Badani, presently the fielding coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad, is another potential candidate. Badani could be eyeing the role of South Zone's representative in teh committee.

Barring Mohanty from the current selection panel, the remaining three members can reapply for the role. However, there is no confirmation as to whether Chetan Sharma or Harvinder Singh have considered putting their names on the list of potential candidates. South Zone selector Sunil Joshi won't reapply for the role.

Nayan Mongia is the only person among the new candidates who has previously been part of a selection committee at the junior as well as senior level.

The first assignment for the new selection panel will be to name India's squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home in 2023. With the ODI World Cup less than a year away, many important calls will have to be taken by the selectors.

