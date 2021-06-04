ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 4

After emerging victorious in their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the Netherlands could not sustain their winning momentum. The Dutch team lost the second ODI of their series against Ireland by eight wickets on Friday.

The home team elected to bat first after winning the toss. However, Joshua Little's 4/39 and Craig Young's 4/18 kept them down to just 157 runs in the first innings. Chasing 158 to win, the Irish team won comfortably, thanks to half-centuries from captain Andy Balbirnie and opening batsman Paul Stirling.

An important 10 points for Ireland.

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0rY3PCncAE — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 4, 2021

With this win, Ireland have overtaken the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket Super League points table. Andy Balbirnie's men now hold the eighth ranking, with 20 points to their name in eight matches.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have slipped to the tenth rank, with their net run rate dropping to -0.265.

The Netherlands will be keen to get back to the winning track in the final game of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Which country will register their first series win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League?

Both Ireland and the Netherlands are yet to record their respective first series victories in this new competition. While the Netherlands are playing their first series right now, the Irish team previously played against England and Afghanistan.

Andy Balbirnie's men did not qualify for the Cricket World Cup in 2019. This time around, they will try to earn a direct ticket to the mega event by finishing in the Top 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. A series win against the Netherlands will boost Ireland's confidence heading into their future series.

It will be interesting to see which team will come out on top in the series decider on Monday (June 7).

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds in answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar