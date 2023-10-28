NED vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Netherlands vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match

Netherlands will face Bangladesh in match number 28 of the 2023 World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, October 28. This will be a day-night match and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The Dutch are last in the points table, with one win and four losses. Bangladesh also have won only a solitary match, but are eighth due to a better net run rate.

Netherlands took on Australia in their last match in Delhi and were handed a battering by the five-time champions. Batting first, Australia posted 399/8 on the board as David Warner scored another hundred, while Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the fastest ODI World Cup ton. The Dutch were then all out for 90. Australia’s 309-run win is a record for the biggest margin of victory in the ODI World Cup.

Bangladesh were hammered by 149 runs by South Africa in their last match. Bowling first, they conceded 382/5 as Quinton de Kock smashed 174 off 40 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen hit 90 off 49. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 in response despite a valiant hundred from Mahmudullah.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

Netherlands and Bangladesh have met only twice in ODIs, with the two sides winning one game each. The Dutch won the first meeting by six wickets in Glasgow in 2010. Bangladesh won the second contest by the same margin in Chattogram in 2011.

Expand Tweet

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 2

Matches won by Netherlands: 1

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Netherlands vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

Netherlands and Bangladesh have met once in the World Cup during the 2011 edition in Chattogram. The latter won the contest by six wickets, chasing a target of 161.

Last 5 Netherlands vs Bangladesh ODI matches

As mentioned earlier, the two teams have only met two times in one-dayers. Eric Szwarczynski (67) and Wesley Barresi (64*) hit fifties as Netherlands chased 200 in Glasgow in July 2010. Imrul Kayes starred with an unbeaten 73 as Bangladesh chased 161 in the 2011 World Cup match in Chattogram.

Expand Tweet

Here's a short summary of the two ODI matches played between Netherlands and Bangladesh:

BAN (166/4) beat NED (160) by 6 wickets, Mar 14, 2011

NED (200/4) beat BAN (199/7) by six wickets, Jul 20, 2010