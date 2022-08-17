NED vs PAK 2022: Scott Edwards rises above Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on ICC ODI Rankings after scoring 71* against Pakistan

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards has attained the 49th position on ICC ODI Rankings for batters after almost helping the Dutch register a historic win against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series in Rotterdam on Tuesday (August 16).

His unbeaten 71-run knock took the Dutch team closer to the 315-run target, but the Netherlands eventually lost by 16 runs.

Edwards improved his position on the ICC ODI Rankings for batters after his magnificent performance in the first match against Pakistan. The Dutchman has jumped from 65th to 49th position, rising above the likes of Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Angelo Mathews.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to be the number one batter on the ICC ODI Rankings. Azam has 891 rating points to his name right now. He has a giant lead of 91 points over the second-placed Imam-ul-Haq.

Both Babar and Imam were in action against the Netherlands yesterday. While Babar scored 74 runs off 85 deliveries, Imam managed only two runs. Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli are the other batters in the top five of the ODI Rankings.

Shaheen Afridi dropped to fifth position on ICC ODI Rankings

Shaheen Afridi is one of the best bowlers in world cricket at the moment (Image: Getty)

Ace Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi missed the first ODI of the series against the Netherlands and, as a result, has dropped from third to fifth position on the ODI Rankings for bowlers.

Josh Hazlewood and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have jumped above him. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah continue to be the top two bowlers on the bowling charts.

Will any batter dethrone Babar Azam as the number one batter in the ICC Rankings this year? Sound off in the comments below.

