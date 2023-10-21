NED vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match

Netherlands will take on Sri Lanka in match number 19 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, October 21. This will be the day match of the double-header and will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

The Dutch side will go into the game high on confidence having stunned South Africa in their previous match in Dharamsala. It would be unfair on Netherlands to term the result an upset since they had beaten the Proteas in the 2022 T20 World Cup as well. Batting first, Netherlands posted 245/8 in 43 overs in the rain reduced encounter as skipper Scott Edwards (78*) led the way. The bowlers then combined to clinch a clinical win.

Sri Lanka will be hoping to open their account against Netherlands. They are the only team who are yet to win a match in the 2023 World Cup. In their last game, they went down to Australia by five wickets. Batting first, the Lankans got off to a great start as their openers added 125. However, they squandered the advantage and were bowled out for 209.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

Netherlands and Sri Lanka have met five times in one-dayers, with the latter winning all five matches. The first clash between the two sides was in September 2002 and the most recent one in July this year during the World Cup qualifiers.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 5

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two teams have never met in the ODI World Cup, so their clash on Saturday will be a first in the ICC event. Sri Lanka would start as favorites, but a Dutch win would not be considered an upset given their recent form.

Last 5 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

Netherlands and Sri Lanka met twice in the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The Lankans beat the Dutch by 21 runs in the Super Six match in Bulawayo and by 128 runs in the final in Harare.

Here's a short summary of the five ODI matches played between Netherlands and Sri Lanka:

SL (233) beat NED (105) by 128 runs, Jul 09, 2023

SL (213) beat NED (192) by 21 runs, Jun 30, 2023

SL (313/8) beat NED (258) by 55 runs, Jul 06, 2006

SL (443/9) beat NED (248) by 195 runs, Jul 04, 2006

SL (292/6) beat NED (86) by 206 runs, Sep 16, 2002