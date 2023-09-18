"Need that experience and craft" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma hints Ravichandran Ashwin could still be added to India's ICC World Cup 2023 squad

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently hinted that Ravichandran Ashwin is still in contention for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad.

Speaking at a press conference after India's 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final, Sharma stated that he is in regular touch with Ashwin. He further added that the veteran player is among the spin-bowling all-rounders who could be added to India's final World Cup squad.

Following Rohit Sharma's comments, several fans took to social media to point out that Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion would benefit the team.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar appears to be another front-runner for a place in India's World Cup squad. Sundar was picked as Axar Patel's replacement for the Asia Cup 2023 final after the latter sustained a left quadriceps strain in the final Super Four game against Bangladesh.

"I have been talking to him on the phone" - Rohit Sharma on Ravichandran Ashwin

In a press conference, Rohit Sharma stated that he has been communicating with Ravichandran Ashwin and that the senior player is in line for the ICC event.

He emphasized that the team management wants players who can contribute with both bat and ball, saying:

"With the spin-bowling all-rounders, I think everyone is in the line. Honestly, (I am) speaking to Ashwin as well, I have been talking to him on the phone. So he is very much in the line. So is Washi. We want those guys who can do the job with the ball and the bat as well."

It is worth mentioning that Ashwin last played an ODI in January 2022. However, his addition won't come as a surprise, given that he was earlier recalled to the side for the T20 World Cup in 2022.

India's squad for the upcoming home ODI series against Australia will be announced on Monday, September 18. It could give a clear indication of the Men in Blue's plans for the World Cup, which starts next month.