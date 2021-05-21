Need to lift our fielding to end ODI drought - Tamim Iqbal

Ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has urged his teammates to lift the fielding standards to arrest their ODI drought.

The Bangla Tigers have gone winless in 10 straight international games - four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, since beating West Indies 3-0 in an ODI series in January.

The upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka is a must-win assignment for Bangladesh, keeping the 2023 World Cup qualification in view. They began the year by beating West Indies but since then, their performances have fallen flat.

Fielding is the one area, more than batting and bowling, where we have lost matches - Tamim Iqbal

As much as batting and bowling, Bangladesh's fielding has also been eye-catchingly bad. Tamim Iqbal revealed that they are working hard on all aspects but conceded that they are failing to produce the same consistency and convert chances on the field.

Bangladesh Squad for the first and second ODI against Sri Lanka. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/cLSpFyEdUQ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021

"This is probably the one part that I am worried the most," Iqbal told ESPNcricinfo. "If you have seen us in the last five months, fielding is the area, more than batting and bowling, where we have lost matches. The two Tests at home or the second ODI in New Zealand, the key moments were [related to] the fielding. Everybody sees what we are doing on game day but hardly anyone sees what we are doing in training. I think we are training extremely hard to get better."

"Each and every one of us wants to get better but we are making those mistakes in the key moments. Just like every other team, I feel that not all our fielders are brilliant fielders. But we have good fielders. We just have to make sure that according to our capability, whoever is fielding in those positions, do their best. They take those chances. They take a brilliant catch, get a brilliant run-out. If we start doing that, it will help us more with winning games," Tamim Iqbal added.

Tamim Iqbal, who took over leadership duties from Mashrafe Mortaza last year, wants all his players to express themselves on the field as Bangladesh look to bounce back.

"I want my team to express themselves," he said. "By this, I mean I believe in each and every one of my team-mates. They have done well internationally and domestically, to be playing in the squad. I want them to do what they have been doing at the international and domestic level," Iqbal added.

Bangladesh Team played a practice match today (May 20).#BCB pic.twitter.com/KYqYR1Uipp — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021

The ODI series will get underway on May 23 (Sunday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.