Former Pakistan captain and coach Misbah-ul-Haq has criticized wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan for his overall fitness and discipline. This comes after the gloveman expressed frustration with his inconsistent selections and a lack of trust from the Pakistan team management.

Renowned for his big-hitting and finishing exploits in domestic cricket and other T20 leagues, the 25-year-old has represented Pakistan in only eight T20Is since making his debut in 2021. Azam averages a dismal 4.83 in those outings at a strike rate barely above 90.

Speaking on a local sports show, Misbah felt Azam needed to improve his overall fitness and discipline.

"I'm not suggesting he [Azam] needs to be slim, but his overall fitness should be sufficient for optimal performance in the game. He also needs to slightly improve his discipline," said Misbah.

The son of former wicketkeeper Moin Khan, Azam debuted for Pakistan when Misbah was the head coach in 2021 before being left out of the side until March last year.

He boasts sensational numbers in domestic T20s, with an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 145.70 in 151 games.

"He was totally looked after and given clarity" - Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez, who recently relinquished the position, confirmed that he had assured Azam Khan of being in the fray despite his poor showing in New Zealand.

The 25-year-old played in three of the five T20Is in the recently concluded New Zealand tour but managed only 22 runs at an average of 7.33.

In a conversation with a local sports show, Hafeez said:

"I promise you that I gave him total confidence. He was totally looked after and given clarity. Even after he couldn’t perform, I told him that I will look after him and he won’t be forgotten."

"Franchises pick only four foreign players and give you ten games. However, if you don’t perform in international cricket for a few games, there are more guys waiting to take your place," he added.

Azam is currently playing for Islamabad United in the 2024 PSL and is yet to get going with the bat. The power-hitter has scored only 14 runs in three outings at an average of seven and a strike rate of 100.

It has led to the side getting off to a slow start, winning only one of their first three games of the season.

Islamabad United will next take on the Peshawar Zalmi on Monday, February 26.

