"Negative mental impact"- Sydney Thunder's Chris Green criticizes BBL X-Factor rule

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chris Green criticized the introduction of BBL's new X-Factor rule as he felt the recent innovation could have a "negative mental impact" on the player.

The X-Factor rule allows teams to replace a player, who hasn't batted or bowled more than one over, at the 10-over mark of the first innings, with a 12th or 13th man.

The latest BBL edition came up with three innovations, i.e. the Power Surge, X-Factor, and Bash Boost to add more drama and excitement to the game.

However, along with Chris Green, some current and former players have criticized the innovations as mere gimmicks. Green felt the X-factor could have an adverse impact on the player.

"It's just disruptive on players, Subbing a player out, I don't think it's great for the team, and particularly that player as well. I'd actually like to see that one gone. I don't think that one's good for the game." said Chris Green.

''Different sports obviously have similar adaptations - baseball, obviously, you can change players throughout the game, and soccer and rugby have substitutions. But this is something in cricket that players aren't quite used to. And I think it can definitely have a negative mental impact on them in the long run." Green added.

Chris Green feels the other two innovations are showing good effect

The Australian, however, was more open regarding the other two innovations. He feels the Big Bash boost and Power Surge are interesting additions to the game. The 27-year-old said:

''The other two, I think, are showing good effect. The extra one-point will come into it probably more at the back end ... as that can make or break for finals time. The Power Surge, rather than providing big run scores, it's provided wickets. That one has changed the game and is impacting the game - biggest out of the three."

All-rounder Chris Green hasn't made much impact with the bat in this BBL season. But he has picked up five wickets in 4 games so far. His most impressive bowling performance came against the Melbourne Renegades, where he finished with figures of 2-0-7-2.