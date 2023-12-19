"Nehraji just assembled the Indian fast bowling attack of 2015 WC" - Fans react as GT rope in Umesh Yadav for ₹5.80 cr at IPL 2024 auction 

Senior Indian pacer Umesh Yadav will represent the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). He was roped in by the Gujarat-based franchise for ₹5.80 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

Umesh plied his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 and had a dismal campaign. He managed to pick up a solitary wicket in eight outings.

The 36-year-old could potentially be seasoned fast bowler Mohammed Shami's new ball bowling partner in IPL 2024. Interestingly, they also have Mohit Sharma, who was also part of India's 2015 World Cup squad along with Shami and Umesh.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Umesh Yadav's signing:

Umesh Yadav showcased impressive form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year, picking up 15 wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 8.52.

He made his IPL debut in 2010 and has 136 wickets to his name from 141 games. Umesh has represented the Delhi Daredevils (rechristened as Delhi Capitals), the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

Shubman Gill to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

The Gujarat Titans performed impressively in their first two appearances in the IPL, winning the title in 2022 and finishing as runner-up in 2023.

The Titans have undergone a massive leadership change ahead of the forthcoming edition. Former captain Hardik Pandya was traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an all-cash deal before the IPL 2024 auction.

Indian opener Shubman Gill piped the likes of Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan in the captaincy race. The talented youngster will be at the helm of the team in IPL 2024, marking the start of a new era.

Players retained by GT ahead of auction

Mohit Sharma, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, and Rahul Tewatia.

