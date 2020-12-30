"Neither has India won anything nor has Dhoni done that well in T20Is" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the selection parameters used while choosing the ICC teams of the decade, after MS Dhoni was named captain of the T20I outfit.

The ICC had recently named the teams of the decade across formats apart from individual award winners in various categories.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that all the individual accolades were given to deserving players. However, he hit out at the ICC for their selection of the teams in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra started by asking if Pakistan had not played cricket in the last 10 years as none of their players made it to any of the ICC teams of the decade.

The reputed commentator was particularly critical of the T20I team of the decade chosen by the ICC and highlighted that it lacked balance.

"My major bone of contention is that it seems they have not made the T20I team at all. They are making the team of the decade and it is not only about the Pakistani thing why none of their players are there but it just doesn't make sense," said Aakash Chopra

"A T20I team generally has 5-6 batsmen and then should have five bowlers at least. It is even better if there are 6-7 bowling options," added Chopra

While naming the squad members, Aakash Chopra pointed out that MS Dhoni was chosen as the team's captain. He questioned if the former Indian captain had done enough in the last decade to merit a place and even gave a hint that Jos Buttler might have been a better option as the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"I am slightly intrigued because if you talk about T20Is in this decade, neither has India won anything nor has Dhoni done that well in T20Is. We are making a T20I team and it does not have players like Jos Buttler etc," observed Aakash Chopra

MS Dhoni has scored 1176 runs in the 73 T20Is he has played in the current decade. These runs have come at an excellent average of 45.23, with a 56-run knock being his highest score. But he has probably not dominated the shortest format of the game at the international level as much he has done in 50-over cricket or even in the IPL.

"Mumbai Indians will defeat the ICC T20I Team of the Decade" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra questioned Maxwell and Pollard's selections as bowlers in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade

Aakash Chopra lambasted the ICC for choosing just three specialist bowlers in the T20I team with part-time bowlers like Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard expected to bowl a full quota of four overs each for this hypothetical XI.

"First of all they have made a team with three bowlers, is it time-pass? Twelve overs will be bowled, but who will bowl after that? Maxwell and Pollard will bowl 4 overs each. They don't even bowl 4 overs in franchise cricket. But they have picked them to bowl 4 overs each in international cricket," said Chopra

"They have chosen whoever they wanted, have put the names of popular choices. I feel there has been some issue. Either it was because of the voting or the jury was not focussing on all the numbers properly," added Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reiterated his surprise at none of the Pakistan players making it to any of the three teams chosen by the ICC. He signed off by stating the Mumbai Indians would put it across the T20I team chosen by the cricket governing body.

"It is baffling that not even one Pakistan player is there in any of the ICC teams of the decade and the Mumbai Indians will defeat the ICC T20I team of the decade they have chosen because they don't have the bowlers and will have to chase 300-odd runs," concluded Chopra

The ICC T20I Team of the Decade, in particular, has come in for criticism from multiple quarters. It is certainly astonishing that the chosen team has just the three specialist bowlers, with the two all-rounders also known more for their batting prowess than their bowling.