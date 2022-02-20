"Neither is he respected nor a journalist" - Virender Sehwag backs Wriddhiman Saha after chat leak

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has backed Wriddhiman Saha after a journalist reportedly threatened him for not obliging him for an interview.

Saha revealed a WhatsApp chat with the journalist on Saturday night, where the concerned journalist stated that he doesn't take insults kindly. While it has shocked the entire Indian cricket fraternity, Sehwag has now come out in support of the cricketer.

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian opener wrote:

"Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi."

Meanwhile, Saha has been hogging the headlines for the last couple of days after it was reported that he has skipped the ongoing Ranji Trophy being informed that his services are no longer required for international cricket.

The wicket-keeper from Bengal was eventually left out of the Test squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with KS Bharat making it to the team as the second wicket-keeper.

When asked about the same in the press conference, Chetan Sharma said:

“Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you. But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into."

Wriddhiman Saha last played when India locked horns with New Zealand last year in a two-match Test series.

"Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement" - Wriddhiman Saha

The 40-Test veteran was bullish about his chances after his gritty 61-run knock against New Zealand in Kanpur, battling an injury.

However, things have changed lopsided in the last couple of months. Saha revealed that head coach Rahul Dravid suggested that he should consider taking retirement.

"The team management told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," an explosive Wriddhiman told the media.

He added:

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement."

Wriddhiman Saha has scored 1353 runs in 40 Tests, including three centuries and six fifties. He has also affected 12 stumps and grabbed 92 catches.

