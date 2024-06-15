"Nepal is a bigger choker than South Africa" - X reacts as the 2024 T20 World Cup almost witnesses yet another upset 

Nepal were on the brink of clinching the most significant win in their history after taking South Africa to the limit. However, the Rohit Paudel-led side stumbled when it mattered the most and lost the 2024 T20 World Cup Group D game by one run in St.Vincent.

After electing to bowl, the minnows put up a spirited bowling display, led by Dipendra Singh Airee's 3-21 and Kushal Bhurtel's 4-19 to restrict the Proteas to 115-7. Nepal started the run chase cautiously but slowly grew into the contest as South Africa failed to pick up wickets.

A mammoth 13th over against Kagiso Rabada, where Aasif Sheikh hit a four and a six, reduced the equation to 34 runs needed from the last seven overs. South Africa made a resounding comeback on the back of some tight bowling and fielding to take the game deep.

Tabraiz Shamsi struck twice in the 18th over, dismissing Dipendra Singh and Aasif Sheikh to turn the game completely. Sompal Kami instilled life into the game yet again with a mammoth six in the penultimate over as Nepal needed eight off the final over.

Ottneil Baartman kept his nerve in the 20th over, making a comeback in the latter half after being hit for a boundary. Gulsan Jha was run out on the final delivery as Nepal fell agonizingly short of the target.

Here are some of the reactions on X following Nepal's narrow loss.

"This was a BOTTLE JOB of epic proportions," one tweet read

"Nepal pressing Self Destruct Button," one fan remarked

"Nepal bottling," another tweet read

"We were so close yet a little far" - Nepal captain Rohit Paudel

Nepal began their campaign with a defeat to the Netherlands while their clash against Sri Lanka in Florida was washed out due to rain.

They have had a phenomenal set of years recently. Nepal had qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup, and played against high-profile sides like India and Pakistan during the tournament.

"Very proud of the unit, especially the way we bowled and batted. We saw the wicket yesterday and thought it will be on the slower side. We saw that it helped spinners and thats when we introduced Kushal Bhurtel and carried on with the spinners. We were so close yet a little far. We didnt do well in the crunch moments but we fought very well. Well be on the other side next time if we play teams like this more often," Paudel said during the post-match presentation.

Nepal are scheduled to play their final group-stage game against Bangladesh in St.Vincent on Monday, June 17.

