Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to 8 years of imprisonment for sexual coercion 

Nepal cricket team's leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane learnt his verdict on Wednesday as the Kathmandu District Court announced an eight-year jail sentence for rape. Additionally, the 23-year-old also copped a fine of Rs 300,000 and has been ordered to pay a sum of Rs 200,000 as a compensation to the victim as the information officer Chandra Prasad Panthi said at the court.

On December 29th, the bench of judge Shishir Raj Dhakal convicted the spin wizard after concluding that he had sexually molested Gushala-26, a name provided to the victim in a hotel based on Tilganga on August 21, 2022. The final decision has arrived 15 months after the case was filed on September 6th, 2022 when the victim lodged a case against the former captain.

Lamichhane was in the Caribbean plying his trade in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when the investigation kickstarted. After arresting him on October 6, 2022, the Kathmandu District Court ordered him to be sent to Sundhara-based central jail following a hearing. While the inverstigation continued, the 23-year-old was released from custody on January 13, 2023 on bail for Rs 20,00,000

With the court prohibiting the wrist-spinner from travelling abroad, Lamichhane challenged the decision at the supreme court and the petition fell in his favour on February 27th, lifting the ban. In March, he flew to Dubai to partake in the Cricket World Cup League 2 series in Dubai as an injury replacement.

Sandeep Lamichhane has had an excellent T20 career

Sandeep Lamichhane. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Having made his debut in 2018, the Syangja-born cricketer has had a remarkble career in the shortest format. In 52 T20Is, the leggie has claimed 98 wickets at 12.58. In all T20s, Lamichhane has picked up 158 scalps in 75 matches at 18.28 with four five-wicket hauls.

He has also played franchise cricket worldwide, including in the IPL, for the Delhi Capitals from 2018-2020. In nine IPL matches, the youngster took 13 wickets at 22.46 apiece.

