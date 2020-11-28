Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane tests positive for COVID-19

Nepalese wrist-spinner and international T20 superstar, Sandeep Lamichhane, has tested positive for COVID-19. The wrist-spinner, who was gearing up to play for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2020-21, took to social media to confirm the news earlier today.

Sandeep Lamichhane tweeted that it was his "sincere duty" to inform everyone about his positive test. he also mentioned that he had body aches since Wednesday but confidently stated that his health is improving.

Sandeep Lamichhane added that if all goes well, he will return to the field soon and requested fans to keep him in their prayers. The Nepal star will be looking to get back to full fitness as soon as possible and take the field for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Its my sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now. If all goes well, I will return to the field again. Keep me in your prayers.🙏 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) November 27, 2020

Sandeep Lamichhane was in a closed training session with other national team players before leaving for Australia. The Cricket Association Nepal (CAN) has been organizing closed training sessions since Wednesday and carried out PCR tests for all participants a day before the camp began.

Sandeep Lamichhane was signed by Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 2020

Sandeep Lamichhane, who has been an important cog in the Melbourne Stars unit over the years, was roped in by Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 2020-21. Lamichhane is a constant presence in T20 leagues across the world and has gone on to make his mark whenever presented with an opportunity.

The spinner will be a vital part of the Hurricanes side this year in their quest for the maiden title. The side signed Sandeep Lamichhane after his contract with the Melbourne Stars expired this year. He had earlier expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing for the Hurricanes, in a statement where he said,

" I am humbled and honoured to join the Hobart Hurricanes family for BBL season 10. I have always got love and support in Australia, and the premium quality of competition in Big Bash is exciting. I can't wait to play in the Blundstone Arena," Sandeep Lamichhane said

Hobart fans will be hoping that Sandeep Lamichhane will recover in time for their first encounter on December 10 against the defending champions Syndey Sixers.