Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Nepal vs UAE, Match 1

Nepal, on Wednesday, October 18, beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven wickets at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. With the win, Nepal moved to the top of the table of their ongoing T20I tri-series also involving Hong Kong. They will now be looking to beat Hong Kong on Thursday and strengthen their grip on top.

Hosts secure comprehensive win in Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2023 match

After opting to field first, Nepal restricted their opponents to 140 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Nepal bowled brilliantly in the powerplay as the UAE scored only 36 runs. Sompal Kami and Karan KC picked up the wickets of Khalid Shah and Alishan Sharafu, respectively.

As soon as the powerplay ended, Gulshan Jha got the wicket of opposition skipper Muhammad Waseem, who scored 17 off 18 and was looking to step on the gas. After Asif Khan got out to Jha, Ali Naseer and Basil Hameed put on 56 runs for the fifth wicket.

Hameed was stupendous as he scored 51 runs off 38 balls with one four and four sixes. It was only on the back of his knock that the UAE were able to put up a respectable score on the board.

Karan KC was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal after he finished with figures of 4-0-19-3. Jha picked up two wickets.

Nepal, at one point in time during their run-chase, were struggling to find their feet after being reduced to 51 for three in 8.5 overs. However, skipper Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee bailed them out.

The duo put on an unbeaten partnership of 93 runs for the fourth wicket off 60 balls to take their team home. Paudel stayed not out on 51 off 40. Airee, who holds the record of the fastest T20I fifty off nine balls, scored 34 off 23 with three fours and a six.