Nepal T20I Tri series 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hong Kong vs Nepal match (Updated) ft. Aasif Sheikh and Karan KC

Hong Kong and Nepal played the second game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series on Thursday, October 19, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl in this game.

Hong Kong had a dreadful start to their innings as they lost four wickets for just 14 runs. Yasim Murtaza and Zeeshan Ali were the only batters who could make a double-digit score for the team. Murtaza made 36 runs at a strike rate of 100 and helped Hong Kong reach 94 runs before getting bundled out in 19.3 overs.

Karan KC was the pick of the bowlers and won the Player of the Match award. He took four wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Sompal Kami and Abinash Bohara took two wickets each, while Kushal Malla and Mousom Dhakal shared one wicket each for Nepal.

Nepal lost a few early wickets, but that didn’t stop them from achieving a thumping win over Hong Kong. They won the game in just 13.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Aasif Sheikh made 42 runs off 34 deliveries and was the highest run-scorer for Nepal.

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Runs List

Rohit Paudel, the skipper of Nepal, scored an unbeaten 25 runs off 20 deliveries in this game. He is the leading run-scorer in the series, with 76 runs at a strike rate of 126.66.

Aasif Sheikh has made a total of 65 runs so far in two innings at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 106.55.

Basil Hammed made 51 runs in his first outing and is third on this list. He hit four sixes and one four during that inning.

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Karan KC has dominated in both of his outings so far. He has taken a total of seven wickets at an average of 4.85, an economy of 4.25, and a strike rate of 6.85.

Ehsan Khan picked three wickets for just 10 runs in four overs in this game. He is second on this list.

Sompal Kami has taken three wickets in two games at an average of 10.33, an economy of 4.76, and a strike rate of 13. He picked up two wickets against Hong Kong in this match.