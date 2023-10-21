Nepal T20I Tri series 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal vs Hong Kong match (Updated) ft. Kushal Malla and Karan KC

Nepal and Hong Kong played the third match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2023 on Saturday, October 21, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground. Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl.

The hosts scored 213 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. They didn’t have a great start and lost the first four wickets for just 55 runs in 8.1 overs. Dipendra Singh Airee and Kushal Malla added 155 runs for the fifth wicket and took the team’s total to the 200-run mark. Malla scored 92 runs off 41 deliveries, while Airee scored 57 runs off 34 balls.

Mohammad Ghazanfar and Haroon Arshad took two wickets each for Hong Kong. Ayush Shukla and Aizaz Khan picked one wicket each.

Hong Kong were able to score 134 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the game by 79 runs. Only Anshy Rath managed to score more than 30 runs and was dismissed after scoring 45 runs off 42 deliveries. Karan KC, Sompal Kami, and Lalit Rajbanshi picked two wickets each for Nepal.

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Runs List

Kushal Malla made 92 runs off 41 deliveries in this game and has moved to the first place on this list. He has made 104 runs in three games at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 185.71.

Dipendra Singh Airee has made 91 runs in two innings at an average of 91 and a strike rate of 159.64. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the series.

Rohit Paudel made a half-century in the first match. He has made a total of 87 runs in three games at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 114.47.

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Karan KC has been the most successful bowler in the series right from the first game. He has taken a total of nine wickets in three games at an average of 6.55, an economy of 4.91, and a strike rate of 8.

Sompal Kami has taken five wickets in three games at an average of 11, an economy of 5.78, and a strike rate of 11.40. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Ehsan Khan has picked three wickets at an average of 16.33, an economy of 6.12, and a strike rate of 16.