Nepal T20I Tri series 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UAE vs Nepal match (Updated) ft. Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami

Nepal and the United Arab Emirates played the fifth gamw of the Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 on Monday, October 23, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Nepal won the toss and elected to field. The UAE lost two wickets in the powerplay but scored 55 before reaching 69 after ten overs. The turning point came in the 15th over as Basil Hameed and Vriitya Aravind collected 18 runs to take the UAE past 100.

The next 50 runs for UAE came off just 14 balls, courtesy of a blistering knock of 45 off 19 from Hameed. He hit two boundaries and five sixes as the UAE finished with 164-7 in 20 overs.

Sompal Kami and Abinash Bohara picked two wickets apiece for Nepal. Karan KC and Gulsan Jha took one wicket apiece.

Nepal had a disastrous start to their chase, losing three wickets in the powerplay and only mustered 37. A partnership of 99 between Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel helped Nepal bounce back into contention. Sheikh was dismissed after scoring a match-winning knock of 62 off 50 in the 16th over.

Dipendra Singh Airee joined Paudel in the middle and started his innings with a six. He hit three consecutive boundaries in the 17th over.

Zahoor Khan dismissed Paudel for 47 off 42 in the 18th over. Airee continued his dream run and ended the game for Nepal in the last over and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Runs List

Aasif Sheikh, the wicketkeeper-batter, is the leading run-scorer in the series. He has made 147 runs in four games at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 118.54.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has played two of his best innings against UAE in this series. His tally of runs stands at 134 at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 113.55.

Dipendra Singh Airee scored 40 off 15, consisting of six boundaries and one six. He'd third on this list, with 131 runs in three innings at an average of 131 and strike rate of 181.94.

Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023 Most Wickets List

Karan KC is the only bowler with a double-digit haul in this list. He has taken 10 wickets in four outings at an average of 11.20, an economy of 7 and strike rate of 9.60.

Sompal Kami picked up two wickets for 33 runs in the game. Both his wickets came in the powerplay. He has taken seven wickets in four games at an average of 12.57, an economy of 6.51 and a strike rate of 11.57.

Abinash Bohara was one of the most economical bowlers for Nepal. He has taken five wickets in three games at an average of 16.60, economy of 6.91 and a strike rate of 14.40.