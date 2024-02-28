Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Nepal, Match 2

The Netherlands and Nepal played the second match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 on Wednesday, February 28, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Netherlands won the match by a mere margin of two runs after posting a total of 184 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Namibia are still in first place with a Net Run Rate of +1.000. The Netherlands have moved to second place and have a Net Run Rate of +0.100. Nepal have lost both their matches so far and are in third place with a Net Run Rate of -0.550.

Dipendra Singh Airee's heroics are in vain as Nepal lose to the Netherlands

Nepal won the toss in the second game against the Netherlands and elected to bowl. The Netherlands lost their first wicket for just 15 runs. Michael Levitt and Sybrand Engelbrecht added 62 runs for the second wicket. Levitt was dismissed after scoring 54 runs off 36 deliveries.

Engelbrecht remained unbeaten on 49 runs off 38 deliveries. Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru scored 30-plus runs each. Their collective contribution helped the Netherlands post a total of 184 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Karan KC and Kushal Malla took one wicket each for Nepal.

Nepal lost the first wicket for a duck by Kushal Bhurtel. Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel had a partnership of 65 runs for the second wicket. Aasif scored 34 runs off 23 deliveries before getting dismissed in the ninth over.

Kushal Malla joined Paudel in the middle after Aasif’s dismissal. They had a partnership of 32 runs for the third wicket. Nepal lost six wickets for 126 runs before the end of the 16th over.

Dipendra Singh Airee emerged as the highest scorer for Nepal and made 63 runs off 34 deliveries. The match went into the last over and required 15 runs to win. Dipendra Singh collected 10 runs off the first two deliveries. However, Nepal lost two wickets on the next two deliveries.

Nepal could collect only 12 runs and the Netherlands won the match by two runs. Roelof van der Merwe and Engelbrecht took two wickets each for the Netherlands. Vivian Kingma and Timm van der Gugten picked one wicket each. Engelbrecht won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

