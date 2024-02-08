Nepal vs Canada 2024 ODI series: Where to watch live streaming

The Nepal cricket team is hosting Canada for a three-match ODI series, which starts with the first game at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, February 8. The second and third matches of the series will also be played at the same venue on February 10 and February 12, respectively.

Canada and Nepal will meet each other for the first time in an ODI series. The two teams had clashed in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A in February 2022.

Nepal crushed Canada in the game by eight wickets. Bowling first, Nepal bundled out Canada for 80 in 15 overs as Sandeep Lamichhane picked up 3/12. Nepal then romped home in the chase in 14.1 overs.

Canada recently featured in a tri-series against Malaysia and Hong Kong. They won the league stage games comfortably before going down to Malaysia in the final. Malaysia chased down the target of 244 with three wickets in hand to clinch the summit clash.

Nepal vs Canada 2024 ODI series: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the Nepal vs Canada 2024 ODI series will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Fans can buy a match pass for ₹19 (valid for one game) or a tour pass for ₹49 (valid for all three Nepal vs Canada ODIs).

The live telecast of the Nepal vs Canada 2024 ODI series will not be available on any TV channels in India.

Nepal vs Canada ODI Series 2024: Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (w), Aarif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Rijan Dhakal, Aakash Chand, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Hemant Dhami, Sompal Kami.

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Udaybir Walia, Dillon Heyliger, Shahid Ahmadzai, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ishwarjot Sohi, Kaleem Sana, Shreyas Movva, Pargat Singh, Nikhil Dutta.

Nepal vs Canada ODI Series 2024: Schedule

February 8: Nepal vs Canada, 1st ODI, Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur (9:00 AM IST).

February 10: Nepal vs Canada, 2nd ODI, Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur (9:00 AM IST).

February 12: Nepal vs Canada, 3rd ODI, Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur (9:00 AM IST).

