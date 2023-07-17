"Net practise mein bhi pehle 6 balls dot" - Fans on Twitter go berserk as KL Rahul returns to nets

KL Rahul is one of the rare players whose chance of recovery from a long-troubling injury got a reaction like it did from Twitter on Monday, July 17.

Some fans celebrated the video shared by Lucknow Super Giants on their Twitter handle where Rahul can be seen nicely timing a few defensive shots. However, an equal number of them expressed sadness (in a slightly toxic manner) that he might be able to make a comeback for the national team soon.

Following are the top reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns KL Rahul has started the batting practice.



Great news for India's dreams in the World Cup.

Hrithik @Hrithik__Pandey @CricCrazyJohns Great news for India's dream to be shattered in the World Cup

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav



KL Rahul with his weapon. ‍ FINALLY.. THE WAIT IS OVER! 🥺KL Rahul with his weapon.

Rinkal Shah @Rinkal_KLR

Hope for best make a strong comeback my champ

KLR KL Rahul started batting practice 🥳Hope for bestmake a strong comeback my champKLR

Adarsh Adhikari  @KL_Adarsh01 . Hopefully he will be available for Asia Cup .



Now I Can't wait to see him Onfield 🏻. Good News :- KL Rahul Has Started His Batting Practise in NCA 🥳. Hopefully he will be available for Asia CupNow I Can't wait to see him Onfield🏻.

KL Siku Kumar @KL_Siku_Kumar



#KLRahul Lanka dahan hona baaki tha, kyunki hamara nets m ana abhi baaki tha.

The reactions are mostly a result of the LSG captain's form in T20s. In IPL 2023, he just scored 274 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 113.22. He had a similar strike of 120.75 in India's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.

However, the right-hander's comeback is nothing but good news for India. He has developed into an assured middle-order batter who can change the gears at will, something which India lacked for a long time. He showed that in India's last two rubbers where he averaged 55 and 58 with the bat respectively.

In Rishabh Pant's absence, he's the most experienced wicketkeeping option available for the 2023 World Cup as well.

What is KL Rahul's current injury situation?

Rahul suffered a thigh injury during IPL 2023 and underwent surgery on May 9.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful," he wrote in an Instagram post after the surgery. "A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!"

This is the first video of him practicing in the nets in the last three months. According to Cricbuzz, Rahul is still undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy and has "no chance" to feature in the Asia Cup in September. He'll likely be fit for the 2023 World Cup.