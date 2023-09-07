Netherlands announce 15-member squad for 2023 World Cup

The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) has announced the squad for the Netherlands' men's cricket team for the 2023 World Cup. The apex body has also announced two reserve players in the squad.

Kepeer-batter Scott Edwards will lead the side, who will open their campaign on October 6 against 1992 champions Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Dutch have delivered impressive performances in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, reaching the finals of the tournament.

They secured a thrilling super-over win over the West Indies at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Teja Nidamanuru led from the front by scoring a 76-ball 111, while skipper Edwards contributed 67 off 47 deliveries.

The star of the match, however, was Logan van Beek, who took a wicket and crafted a cameo of 28 off 14 balls. In the Super Over, he hammered 30 runs from six deliveries, carting three fours and as many sixes off Jason Holder's bowling. He also successfully defended it with his right-arm seam bowling, dismissing Johnson Charles and Romario Shepherd.

The Netherlands previously qualified for the World Cup editions in 1996, 2003, 2007, and 2011; however, they did not get past the group stage.

Netherlands' squad for the 2023 World Cup

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmed, Wesley Barresi, Logan Van Beek, Aryan Dutt, SA Engelbrecht, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Paul Van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar

Netherlands have warm-up matches lined up against Australia and India on September 30 and October 3, respectively. It has also recently been announced that the Dutch will play three practice matches against the Karnataka State team before their World Cup practice games in the third and fourth weeks of September.

The showpiece event gets underway on October 5.