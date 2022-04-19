Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell suffers heart attack

Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a UK hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

He complained of severe chest pain while out with his family on Saturday, following which he was admitted to the hospital. According to journalist Gareth Parker, Ryan Campbell is still unresponsive, however, he has tried to breathe on his own a couple of times.

Gareth Parker @G_Parker Earlier I shared the news that former WA and Australian cricketer and friend of so many Ryan Campbell is in ICU in London after a heart attack on Saturday. He was here in Perth just last week and fit as a fiddle. Please have him, wife Leontina and his kids in your prayers. @6PR Earlier I shared the news that former WA and Australian cricketer and friend of so many Ryan Campbell is in ICU in London after a heart attack on Saturday. He was here in Perth just last week and fit as a fiddle. Please have him, wife Leontina and his kids in your prayers. @6PR

The 50-year-old former cricketer is currently in a coma and fighting for his life. Western Australia CEO Christina Matthews extended her prayers to the family. In a statement, she wrote:

"WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan's medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend."

She added:

"On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time. We know he is in the best care, and hope he pulls through and is able to make a full and speedy recovery."

Incidentally, the former Australian cricketer traveled to Perth on his way to Europe after Netherlands' tour of New Zealand last week to spend some quality time with his friends and extended family.

Ryan Campbell played two ODIs for Australia

The wicketkeeper-batter has represented both Australia and Hong Kong in international cricket. He played two ODIs for the Aussies in 2002 when first-choice gloveman Adam Gilchrist was on paternity leave.

Campbell went on to represent Hong Kong in the 2016 T20 World Cup, making him the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time, at the age of 44 years and 30 days.

Ryan Campbell has represented Western Australia in 98 first-class games, scoring 6009 runs at an average of 36.31.

He took over as Netherlands coach in 2017 and since then, has helped them stamp their authority on the international stage.

