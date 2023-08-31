Netherlands to play three practice matches against Karnataka ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

The Netherlands, which became the second qualifying team for the 2023 ODI World Cup, will play three practice matches against Karnataka. The matches are scheduled to be played ahead of their World Cup warm-up games in the third and fourth weeks of September.

In an official release, the Netherlands Cricket Board (KNCB) expressed gratitude to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for their unwavering support and facilities to prepare for the ICC’s marquee event.

The KNCB said, as quoted by Indian Express:

“The final World Cup squad (to be announced on September 7) will complete the final phase of preparation for the World Cup from September 19 to 28. In that period, three games against the state team of Karnataka will be played. The dates are not yet final.”

Netherlands are also set to play Australia and India in World Cup warm-up games on September 30 and October 3, respectively. A statement from KNCA read:

“From September 28 to October 4, the selected players will stay in Trivandrum, where they are going to play two official World Cup warm-up matches at the Greenfield Stadium.

A part of the Dutch squad are currently undergoing training in Bangalore and Alur under head coach Ryan Cook. The camp is intended to help players get familiar with the conditions.

Netherlands’s current players in India:

Max O’ Dowd, Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Teja Nidamanuru, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Wesley Barresi, Clayton Floyd, Daniel Doram, Noah Croes, Arnav Jain, Philippe Boissevain.

Full schedule for Netherlands in 2023 ODI World Cup

The Dutch will begin their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. They will face India in their last group-stage game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.

October 6: vs Pakistan in Hyderabad

October 9: vs New Zealand in Hyderabad

October 17: vs South Africa at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

October 21: vs Sri Lanka at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

October 25: vs Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 28: vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 3: vs Afghanistan in Lucknow

November 8: vs England at MCA Stadium in Pune

November 12: vs India in Bengaluru