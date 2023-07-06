Netherlands schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete Netherlands match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The Netherlands clinched the final 2023 World Cup spot in stunning fashion by defeating Scotland by four wickets at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Richie Berrington's Scotland set them a target of 278, which they had to chase in just 44 overs to secure a net run rate good enough to surpass their opponents in the points table. They did so seven balls before that, courtesy of a magnificent 92-ball 123 from all-rounder Bas de Leede, who took a fifer in the first innings too.

This is the fourth time they'll play in the World Cup and the first time since 2011.

Their win now confirms the World Cup schedule completely. Although they have finished second in the table, it was pre-decided that they'll be considered as Qualifier 1 and Sri Lanka, the table-topper, as Qualifier 2.

Thus, the Dutch will play the second match of the showpiece event in India, against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. They'll play their last match of the group stage against India at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 11. Below is a look at their complete schedule:

The Netherlands' schedule for the 2023 World Cup

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2:00 pm IST

Match 6: October 9 - New Zealand vs Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2:00 pm IST

Match 15: October 17 - South Africa vs Netherlands, Dharamsala, 2:00 pm IST

Match 19: October 21 - vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow, 10:30 am IST

Match 24: October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands, Delhi, 2:00 pm IST

Match 28: October 28 - Netherlands vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2:00 pm IST

Match 34: November 3 - Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Lucknow, 2:00 pm IST

Match 40: November 8 - England vs Netherlands, Pune, 2:00 pm IST

Match 43: November 11 - India vs Netherlands, Bengaluru, 2:00 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes