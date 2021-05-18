Netherlands v Scotland, 1st ODI: Preview, squads, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Scotland’s tour of the Netherlands will begin with the first ODI of the two-match series in Rotterdam on May 19. The second ODI will also be played at the same venue on May 21.

Scotland have not featured in ODIs since the Cricket World Cup League in December 2019. They took on hosts UAE and USA during the tri-series tour. Their next series was scheduled to be held in April 2020 in Florida against the USA and the UAE, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

After Scotland’s tour of the Netherlands was confirmed, Cricket Scotland chief executive Gus Mackay said:

"It's been a long wait for the players and staff, but we have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the team are able to start playing international cricket again as soon as possible and we are delighted to be able to announce these matches against the Netherlands."

The series against Scotland will be the Netherlands' first taste of one-dayers since June 2019, when they took on Zimbabwe. The Dutch team were set to tour Namibia in March 2020 for three ODIs and were then scheduled to host Pakistan in July 2020. Both series’ were postponed due to the pandemic.

🟠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 is announced. This week, the Dutch men's team will play two ODI's against @CricketScotland on Wednesday 19 and Friday 21 May in Rotterdam. Discover the squad and our preview 👇https://t.co/2QBy1CbXbX — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 17, 2021

Netherlands resumed international cricket in April this year with a tour of Nepal for a T20I tri-series, with Malaysia being the third team.

Netherlands v Scotland 1st ODI: Match details

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM (Local), 2:30 PM (IST), and 09:00 AM (GMT).

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Weather Report

According to weather.com, the temperature in Rotterdam on Wednesday is expected to be in the region of 14 to 15 degrees Celsius. There is a prediction for showers. While humidity will be around 76%, the wind speed has been forecast at 18 km/h.

Pitch Report

10 ODI matches have been played at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam till date. Netherlands’ 315 for 8 against Bermuda in August 2007 is the highest score at the venue. However, that remains the only score of 300-plus in Rotterdam.

It's been a long wait but there's international cricket in sight. Ahead of the 1st ODI against @KNCBcricket we're profiling some of the Scotland men, starting with @HamzaOfficial1. He talks to @G_HMedia about playing in Pakistan earlier this year: https://t.co/NTFuBJll5q pic.twitter.com/fGrd89NDGI — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) May 17, 2021

Batting teams have traditionally struggled over here, with most sides registering totals in the region of 140 to 230. The last ODI at the venue was played back in July 2010. Afghanistan defeated the Netherlands by five wickets in a chase of 219.

Squads

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

Netherlands squad: Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey

Match prediction

The Netherlands and Scotland have faced each other in nine ODIs to date. Scotland have a significant advantage over Netherlands with a 6-2 win-loss record (one game produced no result). The two sides last met in Aberdeen in 2011 as part of the ICC World Cricket League Championship. Scotland won by 5 wickets (D/L) method, chasing a target of 162. They will begin as favorites when the teams clash on Wednesday.

TV and live streaming details

FanCode has secured the rights to live stream the two ODIs between the Netherlands and Scotland in India. There will not be a live telecast in India.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

The US: Willow TV

The UK: Sky Sports Cricket