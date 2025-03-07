Nets at Rohit Sharma's school in Mumbai razed ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final: Reports

Even as Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, nets at the school in Mumbai where he honed his craft have been razed. State housing agency MHADA tore down the nets at the Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) in Gorai, alleging that the school was using the space for 'commercial advantage'.

Ad

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit has often fondly spoken of the significant role the school and his childhood coach Dinesh Lad have played in his emergence as a cricket star on the big stage.

As per a report in The Times of India on Friday, March 7, MHADA carried out the demolition at the school ground on Wednesday and Thursday. Speaking to the newspaper, Rohit's childhood coach Lad, who has been offering cricket training to students from small towns and villages at SVIS grounds free of cost for nearly three decades, said:

Ad

Trending

"I requested MHADA officials to stop the demolition and give the school some time to resolve the issue, but they didn't pay any heed to my request.

"This ground has nurtured nearly 100 champion cricketers. Now with the dismantling of this net, the demarcation of the football and cricket sections will be erased. The children will be unable to play," he lamented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from Rohit, Mumbai and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is also a product of the Swami Vivekanand International School. While the school denied any misuse of the ground, MHADA vice chairman and chief officer of the Mumbai Board, Milind Borikar told TOI that they received a lot of complaints regarding the playground that was allotted 'only for the use of the school's students'.

Meanwhile, as per a report in News Drum, MHADA has agreed to allow SVIS to use the turf again after receiving an assurance that there will be no commercial use of the facility.

Ad

Can Rohit Sharma lead India to glory in the 2025 Champions Trophy final?

When India defeated Australia in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rohit created history by becoming the first captain in international cricket to lead his team to the final in all ICC events across formats. Under him, India finished runners-up in the World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup in 2023. The Men in Blue subsequently won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rohit would look to add another feather to his cap when Team India take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. When the two teams met in the group stage, India beat the Kiwis by 44 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news