"Never dreamed that I will be debuting directly in the Asia Cup" - Tilak Varma on his selection for the continental tournament 

Talented Youngster Tilak Varma expressed his contentment over being selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

The 20-year-old recently made his international debut in the T20 series against the West Indies and impressed immediately with his mature batting. Tilak scored 173 runs in the five games at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 140.65.

With Team India desperately searching for left-handers in the middle order due to the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant, Tilak could be just what the doctor ordered as they head into the business end of the year in ODI cricket.

Speaking on the BCCI social media handle, Tilak Varma could not believe his dream of playing for India in both white-ball formats coming to fruition this early.

"Never dreamed that I will be debuting directly in the Asia Cup that too in the one-day side," the youngster said. "I always dreamt that I could be debuting for India in ODIs but it is a big thing for me. But in a single year debuting for India in T20s and suddenly in the next month, I am getting a call for Asia Cup also which is one of my dreams and I am just preparing for it."

The squad includes a plethora of other middle-order batters, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Tilak Varma is the lone left-hander in the group unless the team management opts for Ishan Kishan to bat in the middle order.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign with the mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

"He asked me to enjoy the game" - Tilak Varma on playing under Rohit Sharma

Tilak Varma has flourished under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the IPL.

Tilak Varma reserved high praise for Team Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, under whom he debuted in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians a year ago.

Following an outstanding maiden IPL season, the 20-year-old took another giant leap this year, scoring 343 runs at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 164.11.

"Rohit bhai always backed me even when I was playing in the IPL he used to come to me as I was a bit nervous at the start so he himself came up to me and talked about the game," Tilak said. "He asked me to enjoy the game and feel free to come to me Or text me whenever you want to talk and I'll be there for you anytime."

The southpaw also attributed his ability to express with the bat on the field to the Indian skipper.

"Because of that I expressed myself in the IPL and am expressing myself everywhere as I always talk with him. Every time he said only one thing which is to enjoy your game which is what I am doing. Very happy to be in the Asia Cup side want to do well there and enjoy it," he added.

Tilak Varma's selection to the ODI squad is well-earned, with the batter boasting impressive List-A numbers. He has scored 1,236 runs in 25 games at an average of 56.18 and a strike rate over 100 in his domestic 50-over career.