"Never-ending love story" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma departs for silver duck in IND vs BAN Super 4 game

India captain Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. The right-handed batter departed for a two-ball duck.

The dismissal took place in the first over of India’s run-chase. Tanzim Hasan bowled a length ball around off-stump, which stuck a bit on the surface. Rohit was early into his drive and ended up chipping it straight to cover point to Anamul Haque who made no mistake.

With the wicket, Bangladesh made a superb start, reducing India to 0-1 after 0.2 overs.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) trolled Rohit Sharma for his failure in the absence of five key players who have been rested against Bangladesh.

One user wrote:

"Rohit Sharma x Duck, never-ending love story."

Rohit, though, has been exceptional with the bat in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The 36-year-old smashed three consecutive half-centuries against Nepal (74*), Pakistan (56) and Sri Lanka (53). He is India's leading run-scorer in the continental tournament, with 194 runs in five ODIs.

In 2023, he has amassed 577 runs in 14 ODIs, including one ton and five half-centuries so far.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh set up a 266-run target for Rohit Sharma and Co.

A clinical batting performance from skipper Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh set up a 266-run target against India on Friday. Shakib scored 80 runs off 85 balls, including three sixes and six boundaries. The left-handed batter also stitched together a 101-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy (54 off 81 deliveries) to recover Bangladesh from 59-4.

Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan provided a late flourish, with scores of 44(45) and 29(23), respectively.

For India, Shardul Thakur starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/65, while Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets. Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket apiece.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final after winning back-to-back Super 4 games against arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They will play Lanka in the final on September 17.