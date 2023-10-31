"Never gets tired of being a STAR" - Fans erupt as Shaheen Afridi runs riot in PAK vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Pakistan's pace spearhead, Shaheen Afridi, delivered a fantastic bowling performance against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Shaheen got Pakistan off to a brilliant start, dismissing opening batter Tanzid Hasan for a duck in the very first over. The left-arm seamer struck again in the third over, getting rid of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Shaheen then provided the Men in Green with a massive breakthrough in the 31st over. He picked up the wicket of well-set Mahmudullah, who scored 56 runs off 70 balls, courtesy of a magical delivery.

Following the innings, several fans lauded Shaheen Afridi on social media as he finished with wonderful figures of 9-1-23-3.

Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that during the match, Shaheen Afridi also became the fastest pacer to complete 100 ODI wickets, achieving the feat in just his 51st appearance. He surpassed Australia's Mitchell Starc, who took 52 ODIs to reach the milestone.

Bangladesh were bundled out for just 204 runs. Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jr scalped three wickets apiece, while Haris Rauf bagged two scalps.

"He is a different class" - Haris Rauf on Shaheen Afridi's bowling exploits

Speaking in a mid-innings interview, Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf reserved high praise for Shaheen Afridi, calling him a different class.

He pointed out how Shaheen's ability to take early wickets often puts a lot of pressure on the batting team. Rauf explained:

"Brilliant bowling from us, the wicket was very slow, we bowled straight and stuck to our plans. The ball was reversing, we discussed it and the reverse was helpful for us. He (Shaheen Afridi) is a different class, he comes and takes wickets with the new ball, puts the opposition under pressure and that's good for us."

Babar Azam and company have had a disastrous campaign so far, managing just two wins from six games. They are currently placed seventh in the points table.