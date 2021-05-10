"Never imagined I would be seeing this day" - Veda Krishnamurthy pays emotional tribute to her late mother and sister

Indian women's cricket team player Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and elder sister to COVID-19 in the last few weeks. Her mother first succumbed to the deadly virus in April, and two weeks later, her elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar too breathed her last.

Veda Krishnamurthy could not control her emotions after losing two family members in this pandemic. She posted an emotional tribute to her mother and elder sister on her Instagram account.

"To my beautiful Amma and Akka. The last few days have been very heartbreaking to all of us at home. You both were the foundation of our house. Never imagined I would be seeing this day. Knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart," Veda Krishnamurthy wrote.

The Indian women's cricket team star highlighted how her mother made her a brave child and taught her to think practically in life. She credited her mother for every trait she possessed before labeling her as 'the most beautiful, happy, selfless person.'

"You were those two people who found joy in everything I did" - Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy in action during a T20I match

Veda Krishnamurthy then wrote about her elder sister, who had always inspired her. Calling her sister a fighter, she added:

"You were those two people who found joy in everything I did, everything I said. I always had a very big ego that I have two mothers but guess ego is never too good for anyone. The last few days I spent with you both were so relaxing and we were also happy, never imagined that would be our last."

Lastly, Veda Krishnamurthy wrote that her family did everything right but COVID-19 still found its way. She urged everyone to follow the protocols and stay safe.