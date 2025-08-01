“Never showed anything in a poor sense to his partner” - Former India coach’s interesting take on Shubman Gill’s run-out in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 01, 2025 11:59 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill's blossoming innings was cut short by a miscommunication with Sai Sudharsan [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised skipper Shubman Gill for not expressing his frustration to Sai Sudharsan after being run out on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at the Oval. Gill was looking in sublime form, as has been the case throughout the series, batting on 21.

Ad

In search of a quick single, the Indian captain sprinted halfway down the pitch before attempting to return to the crease. However, Gill was run out comfortably through a direct hit by the bowler, Gus Atkinson.

Despite showing the obvious disappointment on his face, the 25-year-old did not display any anger at Sai at the non-striker's end.

Talking about the run-out and Gill's reaction, Bangar told ESPN Cricinfo (11:59):

"What I liked about his overall mannerism was even after being dismissed when he would have been hugely disappointed, he never showed anything in a poor sense to his partner so that would have given Sai Sudharsan a lot of comfort. It was just an error in judgement from Shubman Gill."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"Those sort of things happen when the batter is nervy at the start of the innings or if he is going through a poor run of low scores. Here, Gill is going through a fabulous run so no chance of being nervy and he was in control. But the Indian team was keen on strike rotation until then and that maybe it was that intent which may have led to the decision making error."
Ad

Gill's run-out reduced India to a precarious 83/3, breaking the 45-run stand between himself and Sai.

"He'll be very disappointed because he was batting so well" - Sanjay Bangar on Shubman Gill

Ad

Sanjay Bangar believes Shubman Gill will be massively disappointed with his run-out, considering how well he was batting until that point. Captaining the side for the first time in Tests, the right-hander has been in record-breaking form throughout the ongoing England series.

The youngster is on an incredible 743 runs at an average of 82.55 with four centuries, including a double ton.

"He'll be very disappointed because he was batting so well and pounced on the scoring opportunities England presented to him on the back foot. In the second session, for the smallish period of six overs, they pushed the length slightly fuller and he was still looking very good," said Bangar.
Ad

He concluded:

"There was a little bit of misunderstanding going on between those two batters and eventually he made the wrong call of going for a quick run when the ball was played a lot straighter than he would have wanted to."

Despite a premature end to his vigil, Shubman Gill surpassed Sunil Gavaskar (732) to have scored the most runs in a Test series as an Indian captain during the innings.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications