“Never showed anything in a poor sense to his partner” - Former India coach’s interesting take on Shubman Gill’s run-out in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised skipper Shubman Gill for not expressing his frustration to Sai Sudharsan after being run out on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at the Oval. Gill was looking in sublime form, as has been the case throughout the series, batting on 21.In search of a quick single, the Indian captain sprinted halfway down the pitch before attempting to return to the crease. However, Gill was run out comfortably through a direct hit by the bowler, Gus Atkinson.Despite showing the obvious disappointment on his face, the 25-year-old did not display any anger at Sai at the non-striker's end.Talking about the run-out and Gill's reaction, Bangar told ESPN Cricinfo (11:59):&quot;What I liked about his overall mannerism was even after being dismissed when he would have been hugely disappointed, he never showed anything in a poor sense to his partner so that would have given Sai Sudharsan a lot of comfort. It was just an error in judgement from Shubman Gill.&quot;He added:&quot;Those sort of things happen when the batter is nervy at the start of the innings or if he is going through a poor run of low scores. Here, Gill is going through a fabulous run so no chance of being nervy and he was in control. But the Indian team was keen on strike rotation until then and that maybe it was that intent which may have led to the decision making error.&quot;Gill's run-out reduced India to a precarious 83/3, breaking the 45-run stand between himself and Sai.&quot;He'll be very disappointed because he was batting so well&quot; - Sanjay Bangar on Shubman GillSanjay Bangar believes Shubman Gill will be massively disappointed with his run-out, considering how well he was batting until that point. Captaining the side for the first time in Tests, the right-hander has been in record-breaking form throughout the ongoing England series.The youngster is on an incredible 743 runs at an average of 82.55 with four centuries, including a double ton.&quot;He'll be very disappointed because he was batting so well and pounced on the scoring opportunities England presented to him on the back foot. In the second session, for the smallish period of six overs, they pushed the length slightly fuller and he was still looking very good,&quot; said Bangar.He concluded:&quot;There was a little bit of misunderstanding going on between those two batters and eventually he made the wrong call of going for a quick run when the ball was played a lot straighter than he would have wanted to.&quot;Despite a premature end to his vigil, Shubman Gill surpassed Sunil Gavaskar (732) to have scored the most runs in a Test series as an Indian captain during the innings.