“Never thought I will play World Cup because I have come from so low” - Mohammed Siraj

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has confessed that he never thought he would represent the nation in the World Cup as he came from a humble background. He described the fact that he has managed to make it as an achievement.

Siraj’s rise to fame in international cricket is one of the many inspirational tales in the sport. The son of an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad, he rose through the ranks with sheer hard work and today is one of the leading fast bowlers in international cricket.

At a post-match press conference following India’s seven-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the 29-year-old shared his thoughts on representing the country in the World Cup.

“To be honest, I never thought that I will play World Cup because I have come from so low. But now I am playing, it is a matter of achievement for me. We have always heard that India-Pakistan are high-intensity and high-pressure games. Today, I saw that and I felt good,” he said.

Keeping aside the emotions of playing in an India-Pakistan match, Siraj asserted that the Men in Blue approached the game as an important one in the context of the World Cup.

“To be honest, I didn’t feel that the team was playing a match between India and Pakistan. This is a World Cup and every match is very important for us. We are focusing on that one match at a time. We have played three matches and have won three. The environment in the team is very good,” he elaborated.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India cleaned up Pakistan for 191 and then chased down the target with ease in 30.3 overs.

“It's not like only one person is performing” - Siraj on India’s bowling unit

Reflecting on India’s bowling attack in the World Cup, Siraj stated that they have been doing well because they are not depending on one person to perform. Hailing the teamwork in the unit, he admitted that having someone like Jasprit Bumrah in the team is an advantage.

“Our bowling unit is doing so well from the last three matches. It's not like only one person is performing. Overall, the bowling unit is performing. If you don't get a wicket, you're building pressure by bowling dot balls,” Siraj explained.

“When Jassi bowls, you can figure what line is better on the wicket. When you're at the third man and the final leg, you get to see the line. You get some information from the keeper as well, so it becomes easier to execute,” he added.

Bumrah was Player of the Match in India’s win over Pakistan for registering figures of 2/19 from seven overs.