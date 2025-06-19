"Never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit" - Team India star's huge statement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Star batter KL Rahul admitted feeling strange walking into an Indian dressing room without Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma on a tour of England ahead of the side's five-Test series, starting at Leeds on Friday, June 20. The legendary duo of Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests in a shocker last month.
While Rohit played a lone Test in 2014, followed by four of the five Tests in the 2021/22 tour, Kohli has been part of India's previous three Test tours to England in 2014, 2018, and 2021/22. Meanwhile, Rahul has played all nine Tests in England in the 2018 and 2021/22 tours with Kohli in the XI.
Talking about the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's current England tour, Rahul told the Delhi Capitals media (via TOI):
"Virat and Rohit have been the pillars of Indian cricket for the last decade or so, and not having them around will be a huge miss. In my whole career so far, I have never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit. The 50-odd Test matches that I have played, either Virat or Rohit or both of them have been there."
He added:
"To walk into that dressing room feels a bit strange. But of course, you have to respect their decision. They have given absolutely everything for the country and they will remain legends of Indian cricket. But it's time for the rest of us to step up."
Rahul, Rohit, and Kohli played massive roles with the bat in India's 2-2 drawn series in their previous England tour in 2021/22.
"Started with my preparations for the England series right after the IPL" - KL Rahul
KL Rahul opened up about focusing on the Test series in England immediately after the 2025 IPL season finished. The upcoming series will be Rahul's third in England, having played nine Tests across the previous two tours in 2018 and 2021/22.
Despite scoring two centuries, the right-hander has underwhelming numbers in England, with a Test average of 34.11 in 18 innings.
"I started with my preparations for the England series right after the IPL. I spoke to my coach as well to get prepared for this assignment. It's always a challenge coming to England as they are a pretty good side, especially when they play at home. It's going to be a challenge for all of us as we are a comparatively young team," said Rahul (via the aforementioned source).
Without Kohli and Rohit, Rahul will be India's most senior batter in the top six in the upcoming England series.
