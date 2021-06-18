“Never will I believe” - Fakhar Zaman relives 2017 Champions Trophy final triumph over India

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has said that the 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India is still fresh in his mind and will remain a day to remember for a long time.

Friday marked the completion of four years since Pakistan routed India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London. Fakhar Zaman was the hero of Pakistan’s incredible triumph, scoring 114 off 106 balls.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Friday, Fakhar Zaman celebrated the occasion and wrote:

“A day to remember for ages. A day to cherish. A day to feel proud. Still didn't get over it, neither of us, and never will I believe. #CT17 #Champions.”

Fakhar Zaman had a lucky reprieve in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, as he was caught behind off a Jasprit Bumrah no-ball in the fourth over of the innings. He went on to make Bumrah and India pay, smashing 12 fours and three sixes in a fabulous knock.

Azhar Ali (59), Babar Azam (46), Mohammad Hafeez (57 not out) and Imad Wasim (25 not out) all chipped in as Pakistan posted a mammoth 338 for 4, batting first in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Most Indian bowlers returned with expensive figures. Bumrah went wicketless and conceded 68 runs in his nine overs. Ravichandran Ashwin went for 70 in his ten, while Ravindra Jadeja conceded 67 in eight. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) was the most economical of the Indian bowlers on the day.

A day to remember for ages. A day to cherish. A day to feel proud.

Still didn't get over it, neither of us, and never will I believe.#CT17 #Champions pic.twitter.com/eILyoxGTxD — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) June 18, 2021

India crumbled under pressure in 2017 Champions Trophy final

Team India had the batting firepower to chase down the target. But they failed to get going and fell well short. Rohit Sharma (0), captain Virat Kohli (5) and Shikhar Dhawan (21) all fell to the guile of Mohammad Amir (3/16) as India collapsed to 33 for 3.

The wickets kept falling thereafter, as Yuvraj Singh (22), MS Dhoni (4) and Kedar Jadhav (9) also failed to make an impact. Hard-hitting batsman Hardik Pandya gave some India hope with his blistering stroke-play. However, his innings ended in an unfortunate fashion, as he was run out for 76 off 43 after a terrible mix-up with Jadeja.

India, eventually, were cleaned up for 158 in 30.3 overs. Apart from Amir, Hasan Ali (3/19) also stood out with his performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

This moment champions trophy final 2017 🥵 pic.twitter.com/dkugcGaGS0 — Sincere 🇵🇰 (@Abbas___Saleem_) June 18, 2021

India went into the final as favourites, having walloped Pakistan by 124 runs in the group match, but came a cropper on the day that mattered most.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by BH