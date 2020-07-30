Virat Kohli has pledged his support to the flood victims of Bihar and Assam through his Twitter handle. The Indian cricket team captain has stated that he along with his wife, and actress, Anushka Sharma will be helping out the needy by supporting three organisations which have done creditable work in flood relief and welfare.

"While we continue to pray for the people in Assam and Bihar, Anushka and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing creditable work in flood relief and welfare," Virat Kohli tweeted.

In Assam, 107 people have lost their lives while 16.5 lakh people have been affected so far by the floods. In Bihar, 38 lakh people have been affected, while more than 25,000 people have been taken to shelter homes.

To make things worse, these floods have coincided with the worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic so far in India. The situation has presented a grave threat to the lives as well as the livelihoods of people.

Virat Kohli urges the public to come out in support as well

With the rains expected to lash out in some more areas in the coming days, the situation may get even grimmer. In this light, Virat Kohli has appealed to the general public to reach out and support the victims of these floods.

"If this resonates with you, please reach out and support these states through these organisations," Virat Kohli added in his tweet.

Within the first hour of publishing, the appeal has managed to receive good response from the public on social media.

Skipper Virat Kohli, now settled in Mumbai, has also set up a foundation there, by the name of Virat Kohli Foundation (VKF), to nurture young sportspersons. The vision of this foundation is to "make India a sporting superpower".