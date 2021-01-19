New captain Tamim Iqbal keen to ensure Bangladesh's direct qualification for 2023 World Cup

The new captain of the Bangladesh ODI team, Tamim Iqbal wants his country to earn a direct ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh will open their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign against West Indies at home this week.

This year, unlike the previous Cricket World Cups, the ICC has planned a Super League to determine the eight teams that will join hosts India in the World Cup before the Qualifiers. Each team will play eight series under this tournament, and Tamim Iqbal expects his side to gain direct qualification.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play an away series against Ireland and Sri Lanka last year. However, they could not tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bangladesh team will finally open its campaign in this new competition this week.

Giving his views on the Cricket World Cup Super League before the first ODI versus West Indies, Tamim Iqbal said:

"We are likely to play 27 or 28 ODIs from now till the start of the 2023 World Cup and the points system have made every game important for us. These are not your usual series that it doesn't matter if you lose. Every game is important to qualify for the World Cup. We would like to ensure that we don't have to play the qualifying tournament, and we remain in top eight."

Bangladesh's ICC Cricket World Cup Super League schedule features series against Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, and South Africa. These teams will test Tamim Iqbal's captaincy skills.

"Mashrafe Mortaza has done a lot for the team, no doubt" - Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal replaced Mashrafe Mortaza as the ODI skipper of Bangladesh last year

The Bangladesh cricket team achieved much success under Mashrafe Mortaza's captaincy. However, Mortaza stepped down as Bangladesh's ODI captain before their third ODI of the series against Zimbabwe last year.

Bangladesh Cricket Board then elected Tamim Iqbal as their new captain. Iqbal credited his predecessor for guiding the Bangladesh team to newer heights in the 50-overs format.

"Mashrafe bhai has done a lot for the team, no doubt. I will try to give my best. I will try to lead the way I can. Some individuals need me to speak to them, while others like to have their own space. You have to know who you are dealing with, and act accordingly," said Tamim Iqbal.