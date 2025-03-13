New CSK signing bags deal in Men's Hundred Draft; no takers for England veteran 

The Men's Hundred witnessed an influx of several reputed names during the draft following the sale of the franchises during the off-season. A total of 270 domestic and 350 overseas players had registered for the draft ahead of the 2025 edition, scheduled to begin from August 5 onwards.

Ad

CSK's INR 10 crore signing, Noor Ahmad, one of the world's emerging spinners, bagged a £200,000 deal with the Manchester Originals. The two-time finalists were recently acquired by the Sanjiv Goenka group, which also owns the Durban Super Giants, where Ahmad has played for the last couple of seasons.

The Originals have also secured the services of New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for £120,000. The left-handed player was recently adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2025 Champions Trophy after recording two centuries in four matches, along with three wickets.

Ad

Trending

Michael Bracewell's eventful 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with New Zealand extends with a bumper £200,000 contract with the Southern Brave. The all-rounder has proven to be a utility player in the shortest format, and will soon lead the Black Caps in the home series against Pakistan.

Veteran seamer James Anderson, who had expressed interest in partaking in the competition after witnessing the extensive new ball movement last season, found no takers during the draft. The former England international had entered his name in the IPL 2025 mega auction too, but had attracted no bids.

Ad

Anderson is still an active player, having signed a one-year contract with Lancashire. He is set to make a return to the shortest format after a decade through the T20 Blast this year.

David Warner to feature in 2025 Hundred with the London Spirit

Former Australia opening batter David Warner also secured his maiden Hundred deal after being overlooked last year. The veteran has been focusing on T20 Leagues around the globe since his international retirement in 2024. He was part of the Dubai Capitals squad that won the 2025 International League T20 but went unsold in the IPL Mega Auction.

Ad

Warner reunites with newly appointed head coach Justin Langer, who replaced Trevor Bayliss following a dismal 2024 campaign. The Spirit also signed up all-rounder Jamie Overton, who had a solid Big Bash League (BBL) campaign for the Adelaide Strikers and was also part of England's 2025 Champions Trophy squad.

Another draft for wildcard players will be conducted in May, where teams in The Hundred are permitted to add two more players to their squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️